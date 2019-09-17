Flamingo Land withdraw application for £30million Loch Lomond development

PLANS for a £30m development on the shores of Loch Lomond have been scrapped after developers said they were calling a halt to the scheme.

The Lomond Banks project, a joint venture between Scottish Enterprise and Yorkshire-based Flamingo Land, features a water park, 60-bedroom apart-hotel, a craft brewery, boat house, leisure centre and restaurants.

But strong opposition saw a petition opposing it signed by 57,000 people and it was dubbed the 'most unpopular' planning application in Scottish history.

Flamingo Land and Scottish Enterprise have now told Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority they are pulling the plug on the application.

Green MSP Ross Greer led a campaign against the scheme and West Dunbartonshire Council, the major statutory consultee, recommended refusal.

Earlier this month planners at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority advised the scheme should be refused and noted it "has not demonstrated that there will be no adverse impacts on the character or integrity" of the existing asset.

READ MORE - Edinburgh brothel keeper 'Madam Moneybags' dies age 66





A final planning decision had been set to be made after a public hearing on September 24.

Park planners identified two elements of the application which would result in 'significant unacceptable' impacts on the landscape, visual amenity, trees and woodland.

The report added there are no socio-economic reasons, or public benefits that would outweigh these reasons.

It is also not considered that the use of planning conditions could reasonably control or mitigate these impacts.

Andy Miller, director, Lomond Banks, said: “We’ve been working hard with all parties, including the National Park Authority, for more than two years to ensure all information relating to the proposed development was made readily available.

READ MORE - British couple have not told anyone their baby's gender so they can 'just be themselves'





"We know the National Park recognises that the majority of what we propose fits in with the Local Development Plan. It is therefore surprising and disappointing that their recommendation report raises previously unidentified concerns and highlights the need for new additional information.

“Our priority now is to fully understand concerns, gather the necessary information and dispel some of the myths that continue to circulate around our ambitions for the site.

"It is only at this point, we will consider re-submitting our plans to ensure decision makers will be able to take a fully informed decision on this important application.”

Allan McQuade, director, Scottish Enterprise, said: “Any proposed plan and investment of this scale must be considered from all angles and subsequent planning and investment decisions based on hard evidence and fact therefore it is only right that the current planning application be withdrawn to allow sufficient time for all parties to consider additional new information.

“As with previous developments at Loch Lomond, we understand people are concerned and our priority is to ensure that any development on the parcel of derelict land in Balloch is delivered in line with planning policy.”