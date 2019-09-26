Fife Council launches food waste recycling journey film

Fife Council has launched a new video to help Fifers recycle right and to encourage them to recycle their food and garden waste, as this is national Recycle Week.

The film shows what happens when their brown bin recycling leaves the kerb outside their home.

It takes people on a journey to show how the waste is processed and reveals why only garden and food waste should go in the brown bin.

Food and garden waste is collected and transported to a local anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Dunfermline.

The facility converts food and garden waste into electricity for the national grid, with the heat generated from the process used in local buildings.

Anaerobic digestion is a biological process that happens naturally when bacteria break down organic material in a closed oxygen free environment.

The process produces methane-rich biogas. The methane is captured and used as fuel to generate renewable electricty and heat.

Once energy and heat are produced the material is composted into soil conditioner that is collected and used by Fife farmers, reducing the need to dispose of food waste in landfill sites.

Councillor Ross Vettraino, convenor of Fife Council’s environment, protective services and community safety committee, said: “The council will do all that it can to support people to reduce waste of every kind and to recycle waste that cannot be avoided.

“By choosing to recycle food waste, Fifers can convert it from being something, which is extremely harmful to the environment, to green electricty, which does not harm the environment and that can be fed into the national grid, as well as producing good quality fertiliser that will help crops to grow.

“Recycling food waste is a really good and easy way for Fifers to ehlp the local economy and to make a local contribution towards easing a global problem.”

