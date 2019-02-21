Fife beaches to stay closed over weekend due to serious oil spill

Two beaches in Fife will remain closed to the public over the weekend because of a serious oil spill.

An operation to remove polluted parts of the beaches at Limekilns and Charlestown got underway a day ago, with affected parts closed off to the public.

Fife Council has estimated about 250 tonnes of contaminated material is being removed from the area, and that early surveys suggest ‘minimal impact’ on wildlife.

Investigators are trying to work out the source of the pollution, which was first reported on shores in the villages of Limekilns and Charlestown on Tuesday morning.

A statement released by Fife Council this afternoon said: “The affected beaches and car park will remain closed to the public over the weekend, and until further notice.

“This is to ensure public safety and to protect the environment. We thank residents and visitors for their patience as the round-the-clock clean-up work continues.”

The local authority said the Fife Coastal Path is being diverted at the affected areas along adjacent streets.

