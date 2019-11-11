Falkirk primary pupils team up with parents and grandparents for litter pick

Green-fingered pupils, parents, grandparents and teachers worked together to tidy up a school in a bid to make its grounds a litter-free zone.

Staff at St Francis Xavier’s Primary School in Falkirk were delighted when members of its Pupil Council revealed one of their main goals for this academic year is to tackle the issue of rubbish being dropped both in the school and its surrounding streets.

With that in mind, dozens of environmentally-focused youngsters were joined by their mums and dads, as well as some carers and grandparents, during a whole school and community litter pick on Thursday, November 7.

Carrying bin bags and litter grabbers, the teams initially set their sights on tidying up the playground area before taking to the streets, along with a crew of supervisors, nearby the Merchiston Avenue-based school to lift and dispose of a range of items.

Areas which benefitted from the litter pick included the canal pathway, Sunnyside Park and a number of surrounding streets.

St Francis Xavier’s Primary School teachers would like to thank all those who participated in the event for their support.