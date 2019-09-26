Falkirk district residents can push recycling figure ‘even higher’

Local figures show Falkirk Council is progressing towards meeting the ambitious targets set by the Scottish Government.

According to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s (SEPA) 2018 household recycling performance report in the Falkirk district 50.8 per cent of all collected waste being recycled compared to 44.7 per cent nationally.

And it is something the local authority is keen to continue improving upon.

Falkirk’s current food recycling figures show a 4.7 per cent increase in food waste recycling from 2017 to 2018 with over 5000 tonnes of food being recycled.

A spokesman for Falkirk Council said: “This is really good news, and with even better separation of foodstuffs from our collected waste, we know residents can push this figure even higher.

“The good news doesn’t stop there, as all collected food waste is transformed into a really useful bio energy product, through a process known as anaerobic digestion.”

Anyone missing food waste containers is urged to visit the council’s website to request a new or replacement one.

The spokesman added: “Across Falkirk our recycling efforts are ongoing, with residents helping by making the effort to ensure the right recycling goes in the correct container, and that it is clean and dry to ensure the maximum quality of materials are recycled.

“We’re now actively working with residents to ensure the right type of plastic, in particular, is placed loose in the blue bin. If you collect your plastic bottles, tubs and trays together in your home, please make sure you tip them loose into the blue bin for uplift – we can’t recycle plastic bags, film lids, polystyrene or crisp, food wrappers – these need to be placed in the green bin.

The introduction of the burgundy bin his going very well with again the quality of material collected high enabling the council to pass on high quality paper, card and cardboard for reprocessing.”

