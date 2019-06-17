Extinction Rebellion protesters tied together to block Edinburgh streets

Environmental crisis demonstrators in Edinburgh have blocked a major thoroughfare by lying on the road.

Images from the scene show protesters with their arms linked inside tubing.

Lothian Buses have warned passengers that their drivers will avoid the area.

The transport firm tweeted: "We are currently having to divert buses away from Lothian Road. We are working on the diversions information now. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates."

The protest, organised by Extinction Rebellion Scotland, will see "non-violent direct action" in Edinburgh with various workshops and events taking place for those on the Holyrood site.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland say they want the government to do more to "combat the climate crisis and ecological breakdown" by bringing in a Bill that includes a net zero emissions target by 2025, instead of the current 2045 recommendation.

Extinction Rebellion protesters block Lothian Road, Edinburgh.

They also want a Climate Citizens' Assembly to be created to oversee the changes necessary to mitigate against climate change and enable to transition to a "just, carbon-free society."

One of the events taking place this week was a march this morning between Edinburgh Castle and Holyrood, labelled by organisers as a 'parade of life' for people to dress as animals and in bright colours.