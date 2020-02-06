Extinction Rebellion group set to launch near the Highlands

A branch of climate activist group Extinction Rebellion is set to launch in the north of Scotland.

A meeting will be held on Monday from 7 until 9pm in the Inkwell, Francis Place, Elgin for those interested in joining, according to the Northern Scot.

Extinction Rebellion members outside Shell HQ in Aberdeen picture: Contributed

The launch of the new nothern Scot branch will take place on Tuesday, February 18, between 7pm and 9pm at Café Kombucha, 239 High Street, Elgin.

Climate activist Peter Egan told the Northern Scot: "Boris Johnston has brought forward by five years, to 2035, the date when new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars cease to be sold in the UK.

"As his small step in the right direction creates headlines, he fails to mention that the UK Government is continuing to issue new licences to oil companies and subsidise the fossil fuel industry to the tune of £10.5 billion a year.

"Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise. The planet heats up unabated.

"The scientific community is unequivocal: our climate is breaking down. We are in an emergency."

Protestors from the Extinction Rebellion movement recently blockaded the office of international oil and gas company Shell in Altens Farm Road, Aberdeen.