Edinburgh Zoo's pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian leave for long journey home to China

The UK’s only giant pandas were taken off public view last week in preparation for the journey.
They arrived at the zoo in December 2011 as part of a 10-year agreement between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and the China Wildlife Conservation Association which was later extended by two years.
It had been hoped female panda Tian Tian and male Yang Guang would breed while at the zoo, but they did not produce a cub.
The pandas have been in quarantine since the start of November and will also spend time in quarantine when they arrive in China, where they will live at a sanctuary in Chengdu.
They will each travel in a specially-designed metal crate on the flight to China, accompanied by a keeper from Edinburgh Zoo and an RZSS vet.
David Field, CEO of RZSS, said, “With more than a million species at risk of extinction and our natural world in crisis, Yang Guang and Tian Tian have had an incredible impact by inspiring millions of people to care about nature. Although the pandas will be missed, in their wake we have the opportunity to help protect a new species through our expertise in conservation science and research, public engagement here in Scotland and in the wild by working with global partners.”