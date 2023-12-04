Edinburgh Zoo's pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian leave for long journey home to China

Edinburgh Zoo’s pandas are set to leave on Monday for the long journey home to China.

The pair, who have been in the capital since 2011, will be flown out from Edinburgh Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s only giant pandas were taken off public view last week in preparation for the journey.

Yaung Guang eats bamboo. Photo: Lisa Ferguson cotland (RZSS) has announced plans to give giant pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian a â€˜giant farewellâ€™ from Edinburgh Zoo as the wildlife conservation charity prepares for the pairâ€™s return to China later this year. A new series of events and experiences will be available to book from Monday 9 January, including exclusive â€˜Panda Magic Momentsâ€™ which will only be available to RZSS members, patrons and giant panda adopters. Yang Guang and Tian Tian arrived in Edinburgh in December 2011 as part of a 10-year arrangement between RZSS and the China Wildlife Conservation Association, which was extended by two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The giant pandas could leave the capital as early as the end of October 2023 with travel details to be confirmed closer to the time. David Field, RZSS chief executive, said, â€œWe were thrilled to extend Yang Guang and Tian Tianâ€™s stay at Edinburgh Zoo, especially as the pandemic made it much harder for people to visit and would have prevented our giant panda keepers from travelling to China to help the pair settle into their new homes. â€œAs the UKâ€™s only giant pandas, they have been incredibly popular with visitors which has helped to connect millions of people to nature as well as raising vital funds for wildlife conservation. â€œThrough a new range of events and experiences, we will be providing as many opportunities as possible for people to say goodbye and to celebrate the tremendous impact these two charismatic bears have had on our communities, helping to create a world where nature is protected, valued and loved. â€œPanda magic moments will be popular, with our members, patrons and giant panda adopters having the opportunity to meet and feed Yang Guang. Other experiences available to everyone will include panda talks and brunch eve

They arrived at the zoo in December 2011 as part of a 10-year agreement between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and the China Wildlife Conservation Association which was later extended by two years.

It had been hoped female panda Tian Tian and male Yang Guang would breed while at the zoo, but they did not produce a cub.

The pandas have been in quarantine since the start of November and will also spend time in quarantine when they arrive in China, where they will live at a sanctuary in Chengdu.

They will each travel in a specially-designed metal crate on the flight to China, accompanied by a keeper from Edinburgh Zoo and an RZSS vet.