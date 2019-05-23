Edinburgh Zoo's Jambi the tiger dies

A 16-year-old tiger from Edinburgh Zoo has died.

Jambi, a Sumatran tiger from a critically endangered subspecies, arrived at Edinburgh Zoo in 2015.

He was the oldest male of his kind known to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

Jambi, who was born at Dudley Zoo in the West Midlands in 2002 before moving to Berlin, had been experiencing health issues understood to be due to his age.

According to Edinburgh Zoo, advice was given by vets that the tiger "should be put to sleep to ensure he did not suffer".

A tweet from the zoo confirmed the news, saying: "He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with those who worked with him closely."

Jambi had also been described as "very popular with our staff, volunteers, members and visitors" by the zoo, which is still home to a female tiger called Dharma.

She was born in May 2017 and arrived from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland last month.

It is estimated there are fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers left in the world.