Edinburgh’s low emissions zone needs support, say campaigners

CAMPAIGNERS are pushing for Edinburgh to do more to get people out of their vehicles and into active travel when it is named as a Low Emission Zone in 2020.

Friends of the Earth Scotland and cycling group Spokes is urging the Scottish Government to make sure enough support is in place to help ­facilitate the changes when they come into place.

Emilia Hanna Air Pollution Campaigner Friends of the Earth Scotland

The Capital, along with Aberdeen and Dundee, are expected to become LEZs after Glasgow, which is the first to take the step next year.

The government has been consulting on the nature and scope of Low Emission Zones.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s air pollution campaigner Emilia Hanna said: “Low Emission Zones can be a life-saving intervention in the fight against deadly air pollution, which kills over 2500 people in Scotland every year.

“The Scottish Government must fund Low Emission Zones and not pass the bill onto cash-strapped councils. Low Emission Zones should restrict the most polluting buses, vans and lorries from polluted areas, followed by cars and taxis at a later date.”

Her call was backed by Dave du Feu of Spokes, who said there was a whole host of considerations to be looked at.

He said: “It is not enough for the government just to promote shift from fossil vehicles to electric vehicles. People and businesses in urban areas must be shown the option of a complete shift.” The consultation closes today.