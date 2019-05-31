Edinburgh Climate Festival 2019: Here's what to expect at this free summer event at the Meadows

Thousands of residents are expected to attend the Edinburgh Climate Festival at the Meadows in July.

The event - which runs from noon until 9pm on Saturday July 6th - is a way for sustainable and community groups can promote their initiatives and get more people involved in them.

The Climate Festival will take place in the Meadows.

What's on?

Activities on the day will include eco-workshops teaching skills like personal item repair, up-cycling old belongings and food growing and foraging.

There will also be a swap-shop for clothing and household items, organic and sustainable food stalls, led cycle rides, bike repairs and electric bike trials.

And there will be film screenings, theatre workshops, live bands and guest speakers on the stage, outdoor yoga and much more.

The Edinburgh Climate Festival 2019 logo.

Bands confirmed so far include The Victor Pope Band and Chango Munks, with negotiations ongoing with the likes of Mark Sharp and The Bicycle Thieves, The Sitar Project and The Edinburgh Samba School.

Guest speakers confirmed so far include Edinburgh City Council leader Adam McVey.

Edinburgh Climate Festival is a free, family event that aims to raise climate change awareness and increase public knowledge on how to live more sustainably, inspiring and empowering the public to take action on the current climate crisis. It will also be a plastic-free and zero waste to landfill event.

It is hosted by Climate Challenge Fund (CCF) organisations and is part funded by the CCF, a Scottish Government grant programme. This programme is managed and administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful, which provides funding and support for community groups that are tackling climate change through local community-led projects.

Climate Festival Organisers

Communities for Conservation: Aims to provide communities with the knowledge of how to reduce heating bills, use community gardens, recycling and even teaches people how to ride a bike.

The Welcoming: Founded by the Adult Learning Project in Tollcross.

NKS: The primary aim of NKS is to alleviate deprivation and isolation experienced by South Asian women and their children living in Edinburgh and to promote positive health and well-being among them.

SCOREscotland: Their mission is to work in partnership with others to address the causes and effects of racism and to promote race equality in Edinburgh.

Leith Community Crops in Pots: This group is all about connecting children with nature in Leith.

CEMVO: Their aim is to build the capacity and sustainability of the ethnic minority (EM) voluntary sector and its communities.

Groups Taking Part

A list of some of the companies, charities, and community groups taking part:

Home energy Scotland

Farming World compassion

RSPB

Edinburgh bicycle cooperative

Friends of the Earth

Real nappies project

Low Impact Living

East Coast Organics

Go Vegan Scotland

Centre for ecology and hydrology

The Herbivore Kitchen

Edinburgh and Midlothians Beekeepers association

Leith Croft and pots

Permaculture Scotland

Spokes

Remakery

SHRUB

Granton Goes Greener

Upcycled world

Peachy Keen

University of Edinburgh

Croft Carbon College

Scottish Storyteller Centre

Summerhall Yoga

Greening our streets

Leithers don’t litter

Neal's Yard