Design show gives glimpse into Kirkcaldy town centre’s future

Kirkcaldy folk can get a glimpse into the how our town centre of the future might look in a new exhibition being staged later this month.

The University of Dundee is bringing its architecture and urban design degree show to town from Wednesday (June 12) until Saturday 16th.

It is the first time the exhibition has been taken out of Dundee, and it falls on the weekend of the birth of Adam Smith, one of the Lang Toun’s greatest sons.

The students have spent the past year focused on challenging issues around themes of industrial heritage, connectivity, movement, and community engagement – all of which chime with the issues facing our town centre.

Their exhibition has been brought by Kirkcaldy4All as part of its drive to bring new thinking and new investment to the table to transform the fortunes of our High Street.

It takes place daily in the Kirkcaldy Centre – the new name for The Postings Shopping Centre following its purchase by developer Tahir Ali.

The unique exhibition will showcase their ideas on the future look of our towns and cities.

Harry Cormie, who chairs Kirkcaldy4All, said he was “thrilled’ to welcome the degree show to town, adding: “Week by week, we are working hard to help reposition our town – to raise its profile and invite others to look at it in a new light.

“In the coming week, not only are we welcoming back the unique Beach Highland Games to our waterfront, but we will be running a series of online promotions to highlight some of the great independent businesses we have in town – all part of what we are calling Kirkcaldy’s Capital Showcase.

“The design show is a great addition to the week’s events – one that will see us utilising space in the Kirkcaldy Centre.”

Bill Harvey, BID manager, said the students’ work chimed with Kirkcaldy’s current situation.

He added: “We’re delighted to welcome the show and some of the students to the town – and we very much hope people will take the opportunity to visit and engage with this unique event.”

The BID is also working with the students to see how they can also pl;ay a part in the organisation’s plans to bring real change to Kirkcaldy.

The opportunity to stage the design show in the Lang Toun was also welcomed by the university.

Kirsty Macari, lecturer in urban design, said: “This is the first time the graduates’ showcase is being displayed in full outside Dundee – and Kirkcaldy is the perfect destination for the project.

“We have liaised closely with Kirkcaldy4All, and are impressed not only by its wish to reach out but also by its plans to create a framework for growth to help engage with multiple audiences across the town and wider community.

“Kirkcaldy has a very proud history yet, as with so many towns, faces some very big challenges.

“Our students’ work looks to the future – and we’re excited by the opportunities of working with the BID team – not only around this unique exhibition but also in ongoing projects in Kirkcaldy.”

Welcoming the exhibition to the Kirkcaldy Centre, Tahir Ali said: “We are all trying to breathe new life into the town – new ideas, new propositions to drive visitors, increase awareness and change perceptions. The show – being held in the centre and within easy walking distance of the high street as well as the bus and train stations – is one step on that journey.”