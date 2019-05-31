Danderhall pupils clean-up village

Danderhall Primary School pupils picked up 30 bags of litter in the village last Friday, in a special event organised with the community council.

Danderhall and District Community Council secretary Roslyn Wright praised the 300 pupils who took part.

Danderhall litter-pick organised by Danderhall Community Council with Danderhall Primary School.

She said: “The kids were fantastic. And we got a beautiful day for it. It all worked really well. We gave them all gloves and tabards to wear and we had pickers between the groups.

“They got into it and picked up so much rubbish. Each of the 16 groups did a certain street, so that was 16 areas of Danderhall done.

“We might do it again. Obviously we have got to have a meeting about it first, but the feedback from the headteacher and the kids was fantastic, and everyone on the community council thought it was a great success.

“I would also like to thank headteacher Miss Gilhooly, her staff, members of the community, the Danderhall and District Community Council as well as James Palmer of Shawfair who all contributed in making this a very successful event. Also, Greggs the bakers who gave out shortbread to the kids for all their hard work.”

One Dalkeith supplied the pickers for the litter-pick, and Keep Scotland Beautiful supplied the tabards.