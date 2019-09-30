Cut price parking tickets for Kirkcaldy town centre

Have your say

A new pilot discount parking project is being launched in Kirkcaldy town centre.

A new monthly £60 season ticket is now available.

That’s more than half the normal price of £130.

It is aimed at regular visitors, students, and people who work in the town centre.

The discount deal is the latest attempt to tackle the long-running concerns over parking charges which by many are viewed as a major barrier to developing the town centre.

In a Fife Free Press survey, of almost 1000 people, 65 per cent rated parking as poor, and 77 per cent called for charges to be scrapped.

There was also scathing criticism of the standard of car parks, and a call for pay on exit.

Working with officers in transportation to review car parking options, councillors have opted to launch discounted all-day season tickets from October 10.

They went on sale on Tuesday – and can be used immediately.

The pilot will cost Kircaldy area committee £28,000.

Season tickets will come down from £130 to £60 per month, which works out at £20 per m onth, or less than £1 per day to park in the town centre. It will run until April 1 next year.

Councillor say the trial will help to inform a wider review of parking in the town centre – there is an aspiration to hand management of car parks to area committees who can then set their own rules.

Councillor Neil Crooks, committee convener, said: “The discounted season ticket will benefit anyone who works in the town centre, students and regular visitors.

”Buying a ticket will give cheaper parking and direct access to the heart of the town.”

He added: ““We’re continuing to look at other car-parking initiatives which we can test and hope to be able to launch these in the coming months.”

The discount passes are valid for car parks at The Postings – now known as Kirkcaldy Centre – car parks A and on The Esplanade, Hill Place and the top levels of the multi-storeys.

The standard pass, which covers all car parks. can still be purchased.

To purchase a pass go to www.fife.gov.uk.uk/carparkseasonticket fill in the form and send it back along with a cheque, or do it over the phone by calling 03451 55 55 55 ext. 480208 between 9.0.0am-4.00pm.

All applicants will be asked to take part in a short, confidential survey to capture more information on parking in the town centre. Tickets will be posted out or can be collected from the Town House.