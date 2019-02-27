Crowds delighted as humpback whales spotted in Firth of Forth

Humpback whales have been spotted again in the Firth of Forth.

A large whale and a smaller one, thought to be a mother and calf, were spotted off the coast of Kinghorn in Fife.

The pair were seen just a few hundred yards from Pettycur Harbour, on Wednesday.

A crowd of people gathered to watch the whales and more are expected at the weekend in anticipation of more sightings.

Humpback whales can grow to more than 40ft in size and their presence off the Fife coast in the early months of 2017 and 2018 drew plenty of visitors.

Ronnie Mackie, a founder of the Forth Marine Mammals group, told the Dundee Courier that he had been waiting for the humpack whales coming back to the Forth since November.

It is not yet known whether the bigger of the mammals is the same humpback whale, nicknamed Sonny, which has visited the Forth to feed for two years running.

