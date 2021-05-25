Kilt-making is on the 'endangered' list and sporran-making is on the 'critically endangered' red list for crafts at risk in the UK.

The Heritage Crafts Association (HCA) has announced that only six people now make a living crafting the traditional leather and horse hair pouch worn with kilts, with a further 20 involved as amateurs.

HCA said the Covid crisis has exacerbated the problems faced by craftsmen and women, with many traditional skills on the verge of extinction in the UK.

The craft joins Shetland lace knitting on a UK-wide 'critically endangered' HCA list.

Malcolm Scott of William Scott & Son, sporran makers in Causewayside, Edinburgh.

Only one person is involved in Shetland lace knitting on a part-time basis.

On the endangered - rather than critically endangered - list is hand-stitched kilt-making.

According to HCA, the sporran industry has a lack of training opportunities and many makers have difficulty accessing materials on a small scale in Scotland.

A huge demand for ‘substandard and very cheap imports’ is also a cause for concern for UK-based sporran makers.

Amanda Moffet one of directors of The Kiltmakery with her team of kilt makers (Photo: Neil Hanna Photography).

Greg Whyte, who runs sporran maker Margaret Morrison Ltd, has seen his staff reduce from 15 to five in recent months.

He said: “Like everyone else we have taken a bit of a knock, but in a bigger way even before the pandemic because of competition from overseas.

“It is a bit of a dying art... it's a battle but we fight on.”

Crafts that have become 'extinct' include the making of traditional cricket balls and lacrosse sticks.

The list of 244 traditional crafts classifies four as extinct, 56 as critically endangered and 74 as endangered. The remaining 110 are classed as viable.

Crafts such as making glass eyes, compasses and mouth-blown sheet glass join sporrans and Shetland lace knitting in the critically endangered category, meaning they have few practitioners and a lack of routes for passing on skills.

Daniel Carpenter, HCA operations director, said: "People are re-evaluating their lives during the pandemic, and wondering about moving out of the cities and adopting an alternative way of life.

"That, in turn, has led to people looking at crafts in a different light.

"Craft programmes on TV, such as The Great Pottery Throwdown and The Great British Sewing Bee, have also definitely renewed interest in some of these crafts."

