Covid-19-related protocols, security requirements, and large demand for the conference were all listed as factors in the long waits outside the SEC Centre, where the climate change conference is being held.

Long queues were seen outside the SEC this morning. Yesterday, many delegates were left waiting outside the venue for up to an hour and some bi-lateral meetings were cancelled as a result of the delays.

The UN Climate Change secretariat also apologised for difficulties in accessing the virtual COP26 platform. No specific reason was given for these problems, however the email described the new virtual platform as “complex”.

In the email, delegates were told to “please note that staff are available both on the premises and online via Live Chat at all times to help participants access the platform”.

The email went on to say: “In many ways, the first few days of the COP26 have been a learning process, with participants and staff getting used to the pandemic-related logistical measures and circumstances, and we are doing our utmost to continuously learn and adapt.

“We sincerely ask participants to allow for sufficient time to access the venue. In the case of inclement weather, please come prepared with appropriate gear”.

“With your support and understanding we remain confident that we can achieve the best possible outcomes here at COP26 in Glasgow for people and the planet!”

