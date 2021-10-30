COP26: Time has come to save the world in Glasgow as climate clock ticks

In a matter of hours, international negotiations are set to get under way in Glasgow as the COP26 climate summit officially opens its doors tomorrow.

The key objectives set for the talks are to secure global net zero emissions by 2050 and keep the 1.5C warming limit within reach, adapt to protect communities and natural habitats, mobilise finance, and work together to deliver solutions.

Around 120 world leaders and 25,000 delegates are expected to attend the two-week event, although high-profile absentees include the Queen, the Pope, Russian president Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

Originally due to be held in November 2020, but delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, COP26 is the most important political moment of the climate crisis since the landmark Paris Agreement was laid out six years ago at COP21.

While the 2015 treaty set the goal to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C, it’s in Glasgow that countries must agree how to achieve it.

To mark the historic event, beginning today and continuing for the duration of the conference, The Scotsman is expanding its coverage of the climate crisis.

Activists from campaign group Ocean Rebellion pour fake oil in front of the COP26 venue in Glasgow, ahead of the start of the global climate summit. Picture: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images

Our team aims to keep you up to date with what’s happening at the conference and what it all means.

As well as a wide array of news and features, there will also be commentary from a diverse selection of individuals and organisations.

Regular highlights will include contributions brought to readers through a couple of special COP26 collaborations.

The first is a partnership with the international Earth Journalism Network and Internews, which will see journalists from developing nations writing about the impacts of climate change in their home countries.

We are also showcasing a collection of unique short videos which have been hand-picked from hundreds of entries to a national challenge set up by Film Access Scotland.

The 90-second films, sent in by people of all ages from across the country, express reactions and reflections on the impacts of the climate crisis.

Tick, tock, tick, tock – that’s time running out to save the planet. Over to you, world leaders, heed the alarm.

