Concluding his speech at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, US President Joe Biden said: “Let this be the moment when we answer history’s call, here in Glasgow.

“Let this be the start of a decade of transformative action that preserves our planet and raises the quality of life for people everywhere.

“We can do this, we just have to make a choice to do it. So, let’s get to work.

“Those of us who are responsible for much of the deforestation and all the problems we have so far have an overwhelming obligation [to] nations who, in fact, are not there and have not done it.