The conference is underway in Glasgow with Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and other leaders all in attendance.
Air Force One landed in Edinburgh ahead of the summit with Boris Johnson welcoming other global leaders.
Nicola Sturgeon was also meeting with the likes of David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg, with protests also taking place throughout the country.
We bring you the latest updates and news stories from around the conference as we get them.
COP26 Live: Updates as crunch UN climate conference gets underway
Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 15:31
Concluding his speech at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, US President Joe Biden said: “Let this be the moment when we answer history’s call, here in Glasgow.
“Let this be the start of a decade of transformative action that preserves our planet and raises the quality of life for people everywhere.
“We can do this, we just have to make a choice to do it. So, let’s get to work.
“Those of us who are responsible for much of the deforestation and all the problems we have so far have an overwhelming obligation [to] nations who, in fact, are not there and have not done it.
“We have to help much more than we have thus far.”
Joe Biden said it has “not been the case” that the US has been “at the table” of combating climate change.
He told Cop26 his administration would commit to meeting a goal of reducing US admissions by 50% to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030.
He said this would “demonstrate to the world that the US is not only back at the table but will hopefully lead by the power of our example”.
He added: “I know it hasn’t been the case and that’s why my administration is working overtime to show that our climate commitment is action and not words.”
Barbadian prime minister Mia Mottley has urged world leaders to “try harder” to prevent climate change.
Speaking during the opening ceremony of Cop26, Ms Mottley said: “1.5C is what we need to stay alive – two degrees is a death sentence for the people of Antigua and Barbuda, for the people of the Maldives, for the people of Dominica and Fiji, for the people of Kenya and Mozambique – and yes, for the people of Samoa and Barbados.
“We do not want that dreaded death sentence and we’ve come here today to say ‘try harder, try harder’.
World leaders gathering in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit should feel “bloody uncomfortable” for not “doing enough” to tackle global warming, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister spoke out after meeting teenage activist Greta Thunberg – saying voices such as hers are “so important” as they challenge political leaders from across the globe on “the hard realities of our own lack of delivery”.