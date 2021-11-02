Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and other leaders are all in attendance and last night saw the first major deal come to light.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also a climate activist, has also been spotted at the conference.
Follow along here for all updates relating to COP26 on Tuesday.
COP26 LIVE:Joe Biden in Scotland | World leaders set to promise end to deforestation as they meet for second day | The Queen urges everyone to play their part
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 19:59
Joe Biden has said Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a mistake in failing to appear at the Cop26 climate change talks.
“We showed up. By showing up, I think we had a profound impact on the way, I think, the rest of the world is looking at the United States and its leadership,” he told a news conference in Glasgow.
“I think it has been a mistake, quite frankly, with respect to China, not showing up.
“They have the lost the ability to influence people around the world and here in Cop. The same way I would argue with Russia.”
Boris Johnson has said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the prospects for a deal at crucial international talks in Glasgow to curb global warming.
On the second day of the Cop26 summit, the Prime Minister welcomed a series of announcements by the assembled leaders on deforestation and emissions.
But he stressed there was still a long way to go if they were to get an agreement that would keep alive the prospect set out in the Paris Agreement of restricting world temperature rises to 1.5C.
Ahead of the summit, Mr Johnson suggested that humanity was 5-1 down at half-time in the battle against climate change.
But speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, he said: “We’ve pulled back a goal, or perhaps even two, and I think we are going to be able to take this thing to extra-time, because there’s no doubt that some progress has been made.”
He added that while the “doomsday clock was still ticking”, they now had a bomb disposal team on site and “they’re starting to snip the wires - I hope some of the right wires”.
A large number of police are attending a peaceful protest held by Extinction Rebellion outside the Blue Zone entrance of COP26.
A large number of police are attending a peaceful protest held by Extinction Rebellion outside the Blue Zone entrance of COP26.
Nicola Sturgeon has denied using COP26 as an event to promote the cause of Scottish independence, labelling accusations she had done as so “not true”.
Irish premier Micheal Martin has said countries in the developed world have “an obligation” to support the nations most impacted by climate change.
The Taoiseach announced Ireland will double its contribution to developing countries and will deliver at least 225 million euro a year by 2025.
He said: “If we act decisively now, we will offer humanity the most valuable prize of all, a liveable planet”.