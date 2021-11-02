Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and other leaders are all in attendance and last night saw the first major deal come to light.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also a climate activist, has also been spotted at the conference.
World leaders set to promise end to deforestation as they meet for second day | The Queen urges everyone to play their part
A large number of police are attending a peaceful protest held by Extinction Rebellion outside the Blue Zone entrance of COP26.
Nicola Sturgeon has denied using COP26 as an event to promote the cause of Scottish independence, labelling accusations she had done as so “not true”.
Irish premier Micheal Martin has said countries in the developed world have “an obligation” to support the nations most impacted by climate change.
The Taoiseach announced Ireland will double its contribution to developing countries and will deliver at least 225 million euro a year by 2025.
He said: “If we act decisively now, we will offer humanity the most valuable prize of all, a liveable planet”.
Rainbow Warrior to leave Glasgow, causing Erskine Bridge closure
Greenpeace’s ship, The Rainbow Warrior, is leaving Glasgow and will be passing under the Erskine Bridge later this afternoon. The police will be closing the bridge to maintain public safety.
The Rainbow Warrior left the King George V dock just before 3pm.