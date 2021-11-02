Speaking at the Glasgow leaders’ declaration on forests and land use, Mr Johnson said: “We can’t deal with a devastating loss of habitats and species without tackling climate change, and we can’t deal with climate change without protecting our natural environment and respecting the rights of indigenous people who are its stewards.

“It’s central to the ambition of the UK’s Cop presidency that we act now and we end the role of humanity as nature’s conqueror and instead becomes nature’s custodian.

“We have to stop the devastating loss of our forests, these great teeming ecosystems, three trillion-pillared cathedrals of nature that are the lungs for our planet,” he urged.

He said 110 leaders had come together, representing over 85 per cent of the world’s forest estate had made “a landmark commitment to work together to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030, not just halt but reverse.”