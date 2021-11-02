Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and other leaders are all in attendance and last night saw the first major deal come to light.
Follow along here for all updates relating to COP26 on Tuesday.
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 13:50
Leonardo DiCaprio makes appearance at Cop26
The Hollywood star, 46, was pictured at the conference surrounded by an entourage and wearing a blue suit featuring a colourful lapel pin.
He has worked on a number of documentaries about animal poaching and the environment, and was appointed a United Nations representative on climate change in 2014.
Kew Science, the research arm of Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, said he had visited its Carbon Garden space, where scientists will be highlighting the role plants can play in providing solutions to climate change across COP26.
DiCaprio, who describes himself as an actor and environmentalist on Instagram, updated his biography ahead of the event to include the hashtag #COP26.
Greta Thunberg is one of the most famous faces at COP26, but who is the Swedish climate activist?
Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg arrived in Glasgow city centre for the United Nations’ climate summit on Saturday to join activists gathering in the COP26 host city from all over the world.
Joe Biden heads to COP26 meeting
Journey times and traffic jams on the rise in Glasgow since start of Cop26
Average journey times in the Scottish city at 4pm on Monday took 58 per cent longer compared with free-flow conditions, according to location technology firm TomTom.
That is up from 41 per cent during the same period in 2019.
About 25,000 delegates are attending the event at Glasgow’s SEC Centre.
Stephanie Leonard, head of traffic innovation and policy at TomTom, said the conference’s impact on traffic is “indicative of the city’s limited network capacity”.
She went on: “As many of the world’s leaders descend on Glasgow for the Cop26 summit, it is a timely reminder of the challenge at hand for these nations who seek to develop a mobility landscape that is free of congestion and emissions.
“Today’s congestion level figures illustrate how the convoys ferrying the 25,000-plus delegates around the city over the course of the summit are likely to contribute to significant traffic congestion, which is indelibly linked to an increase in carbon emissions.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said climate change and biodiversity loss were two sides of the same coin
Speaking at the Glasgow leaders’ declaration on forests and land use, Mr Johnson said: “We can’t deal with a devastating loss of habitats and species without tackling climate change, and we can’t deal with climate change without protecting our natural environment and respecting the rights of indigenous people who are its stewards.
“It’s central to the ambition of the UK’s Cop presidency that we act now and we end the role of humanity as nature’s conqueror and instead becomes nature’s custodian.
“We have to stop the devastating loss of our forests, these great teeming ecosystems, three trillion-pillared cathedrals of nature that are the lungs for our planet,” he urged.
He said 110 leaders had come together, representing over 85 per cent of the world’s forest estate had made “a landmark commitment to work together to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030, not just halt but reverse.”
And he said: “What is most significant about this declaration is not just the range of countries coming together, but also that we’re working in partnership with the private sector, with philanthropists, with indigenous people in those communities to address the economic drivers of deforestation.”
Princes of Wales arrives at the Action of Forests and Land Use event
Environment Secretary George Eustice has apologised to Israeli government minister Karine Elharrar
Environment Secretary George Eustice has apologised to Israeli government minister Karine Elharrar after she was unable to attend the opening day of the Cop26 conference due to a lack of wheelchair accessibility.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We deeply regret that incident.
“What would normally happen in this situation is that Israel would have communicated that they had that particular need for their minister.
“There was obviously something that went wrong in this instance and they weren’t aware of that and so they hadn’t made the right provisions at the particular entrance she was coming to.
“It’s deeply regrettable and we’ve apologised and I know James Cleverly, my colleague in Government, is going to be meeting her later.”
Annie Lennox and Iain Glen lend their voices to BBC Scotland landscape film which will be broadcast tonight
Singer-Songwriter Annie Lennox and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen will narrate BBC Scotland’s Changing Landscapes: A Story of Scotland, which is due to air at 10.35pm on Tuesday on BBC one.
The film was commissioned as part of BBC Scotland’s COP26 related programming and will tell the story, in music, words and moving images, of the care - and carelessness - humans have brought to bear on Scotland’s landscapes.
It features archive footage of rural and urban scenes around Scotland stretching back over a century.
Annie Lennox said: “I’m honoured to take part in this beautiful film offering a unique perspective of Scotland and its ancient landscapes at this crucial point in time, when the sustainability of our precious planet for future generations is being called to question.”
Iain Glen added: “I was very happy to be asked to read on Changing Landscapes. It deals with the most pressing issue of our time. How we all can better look after the beautiful planet Earth.”
