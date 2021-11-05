Emma Watson hosted a panel on Thursday at the conference at the New York Times Climate Hub at SWG3 which was attended by Greta Thunberg.

When asked by Watson what it would take for the climate summit to be a success, Thunberg replied: “What would be considered a success would be if people realise what a failure this COP is”.

