Emma Watson hosted a panel on Thursday at the conference at the New York Times Climate Hub at SWG3 which was attended by Greta Thunberg.
When asked by Watson what it would take for the climate summit to be a success, Thunberg replied: “What would be considered a success would be if people realise what a failure this COP is”.
COP26 LIVE: Glasgow summit ‘most excluding cop ever’ says Thunberg | Emma Watson hosts panel | Prince Charles says taking part in protests would be ‘difficult’
Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 07:41
COP26: Mum of girl killed by toxic air pollution joins Glasgow protests calling for climate action
The mother of a nine-year-old girl who became the first person to have air pollution listed as a cause of their death is part of an international group of mothers taking to the streets of Glasgow this week for a series of mass protests being staged to coincide with COP26.
Rosamund Kissi-Debrah’s daughter Ella Roberta suffered from a rare and severe form of asthma, which led to her death at just nine years old in 2013.
But in a landmark ruling last December, following a long-running campaign, pollution from the South Circular Road in London was included as a contributing factor on her child’s death certificate.
COP26: Youth activists including Greta Thunberg to march through Glasgow demanding climate action at summit
Youth activists are taking to the streets of Glasgow to demand action on climate change from leaders and politicians as the COP26 talks continue.
Campaigner Greta Thunberg, fellow activist Vanessa Nakate and other young campaigners, as well as local trade unionists will speak to crowds at the end of the march through the city where the UN summit is being held.
The climate strike organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, with participants marching at 11am from Kelvingrove Park to George Square, comes as the COP26 talks feature events highlighting the voice of young people and education in climate action.
Action needed to stop billionaires from ‘plundering the planet’, Oxfam says
Billionaires across the globe are “plundering the planet” and placing the world in “graver danger” from climate change, campaigners have warned.
Jamie Livingstone, the head of Oxfam Scotland, hit out as new research showed that by the end of this decade the carbon footprints of the richest 1 per cent of people on earth are set to be 30 times greater than what is compatible with keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees.
The authors of a new report have called for governments to bring in measures to “constrain luxury carbon consumption like mega yachts, private jets and space travel”.
It comes after earlier this year Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made a short trip into space, Sir Richard Branson journeyed to the edge of space in his Virgin Galactic rocket plane, while Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company SpaceX is developing a vehicle to take humans to Mars.
COP26: Greta Thunberg criticises Glasgow summit saying it is ‘no longer a climate conference’ but a ‘Global North greenwash festival’
In a tweet, climate activist Greta Thunberg criticised the climate change summit in Glasgow for being “the most excluding COP ever.”
On her Twitter account, the Swedish activist wrote: “This is no longer a climate conference”.
“This is a Global North greenwash festival”.
She also described the summit, which began on Sunday, as a “A two week celebration of business as usual and blah blah blah”.
Thunberg has been attending the summit, but has been critical of the mainstream discussions held by leaders.