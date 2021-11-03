The Prime Minister claimed “this is the moment when we must turn into actions”, as if the world fails, then the 2015 Paris Agreement will have failed and “every summit going back to Rio de Janeiro in 1992 will have failed, because we will have allowed our shared aim of 1.5C to escape our grasp”.

He added: “In the end, it is a question of will.

“We have the technologies to do what it is necessary. All that remains in question is our result. The G20 summit convened by our Italian friends and Cop26 partners provided encouraging evidence that the political will exists, which is vital for the simple reason that the G20 accounts for 80% of the world economy and 75 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Britain was the first G20 nation to promise in law to wipe out our contributions to climate change by achieving net zero, and as recently as 2019 only one other member had made a comparable pledge.