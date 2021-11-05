Emma Watson hosted a panel on Thursday at the conference at the New York Times Climate Hub at SWG3 which was attended by Greta Thunberg.
When asked by Watson what it would take for the climate summit to be a success, Thunberg replied: “What would be considered a success would be if people realise what a failure this COP is”.
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
COP26 LIVE: Glasgow summit ‘most excluding cop ever’ says Thunberg | Emma Watson hosts panel | Prince Charles says taking part in protests would be ‘difficult’
Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 09:32
Charles says accepting invite to COP26 protest would be ‘difficult’
The Prince of Wales has been invited to join Greta Thunberg and thousands of activists on a climate change march through Glasgow, but said taking part would be “difficult”.
Charles sympathised with the “frustration” of the younger generation in a speech to Cop26 negotiators, and he told them the “weight of history” is resting on their shoulders.
The heir to the throne met more than a hundred heads of delegations, ministers and officials to urge on their efforts and he sympathised with their plight saying the talks had probably cost them time to eat and sleep.
A video message from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is played to the audience during the CBI COP26 international Business Dinner during the COP26 summit in Glasgow
Iceberg brought to COP26 by climate scientists and actor Rainn Wilson
Climate scientists have brought an iceberg and glacial meltwater from Greenland to COP26 in Glasgow with the help of The Office actor Rainn Wilson.
Arctic Basecamp said they shipped the four ton block of ice, originally part of a larger glacier, as a visible reminder of the scale of the climate crisis.
It was brought to the global conference alongside 1,000 litres of glacial meltwater, which will be given out in bottles at COP26 sites.
The water was collected from the fjords of Greenland and bottled in Scotland.
The campaigners said it would serve as an “ice-cold bottled warning” to world leaders of the dangers from climate change.
The Office actor Rainn Wilson has backed the project and will speak virtually at the iceberg, which is located next to the COP26 venue.
Police warn of ‘robust’ action against any violent disorder at Cop26 protests
Police have warned they will deal “swiftly and robustly” with any violent disorder or damage to property during planned Cop26 protests over the coming days.
Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said officers have engaged with key campaign groups to ensure the protests can take place safety but will quickly crack down on any problems if need be.
Young people will march through Glasgow on Friday demanding action on climate change, with speeches from campaigner Greta Thunberg, fellow activist Vanessa Nakate and others.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of people are expected at a protest march in the city, where the Cop26 UN climate change conference is taking place.
Mr Ritchie said police have worked closely with organisers of the youth march and are “very encouraged” by the high level of engagement to help deliver a safe event.
Nadhim Zahawi has urged young people not to miss school to protest about climate policies
Nadhim Zahawi has urged young people not to miss school to protest about climate policies while world leaders meet at COP26 in Glasgow.
When asked on Sky News if he supported young people missing school to join the protests, the Education Secretary said: “No – I would rather they march on Saturday and Sunday.
“The summit is here for at least two weekends, so I would urge children not to miss school, not to miss class – we don’t want to get into a situation where teachers and headteachers are having to issue fines for missing education.
“I would absolutely support them to do that this weekend and the weekend after, that is the way to continue to take the message to world leaders.”
He added he wants young people to “think about their own career in science and technology and innovation” to tackle climate change, instead of protesting.
Mr Zahawi said: “I want to be able to I hope, inspire the young minds, on a Saturday or Sunday if they are here, to say: engage with us, because it’s important that you are part of the solution as well as part of the pressure on world leaders.”
Barack Obama is reportedly going to arrive in Glasgow on Monday to attend COP26
Former president of the United States Barack Obama is due to attend COP26 next week with reports suggesting he will be touching down in Glasgow on Monday.
It is expected that he will hold a discussion with a group of ‘young leaders’ attending the summit where they will discuss the impact that young people have on the climate change debate and how they can continue to make their voices heard.
He is also expected to reflect on the Paris Agreement, which he signed America’s name to in 2016.
COP26: Mum of girl killed by toxic air pollution joins Glasgow protests calling for climate action
The mother of a nine-year-old girl who became the first person to have air pollution listed as a cause of their death is part of an international group of mothers taking to the streets of Glasgow this week for a series of mass protests being staged to coincide with COP26.
Rosamund Kissi-Debrah’s daughter Ella Roberta suffered from a rare and severe form of asthma, which led to her death at just nine years old in 2013.
But in a landmark ruling last December, following a long-running campaign, pollution from the South Circular Road in London was included as a contributing factor on her child’s death certificate.