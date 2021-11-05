Nadhim Zahawi has urged young people not to miss school to protest about climate policies while world leaders meet at COP26 in Glasgow.

When asked on Sky News if he supported young people missing school to join the protests, the Education Secretary said: “No – I would rather they march on Saturday and Sunday.

“The summit is here for at least two weekends, so I would urge children not to miss school, not to miss class – we don’t want to get into a situation where teachers and headteachers are having to issue fines for missing education.

“I would absolutely support them to do that this weekend and the weekend after, that is the way to continue to take the message to world leaders.”

He added he wants young people to “think about their own career in science and technology and innovation” to tackle climate change, instead of protesting.