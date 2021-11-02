The actor and film producer, who was appointed a United Nations representative on climate change in 2014, was pictured arriving at the climate conference surrounded by an entourage.

DiCaprio was then seen attending an event about the "Global Methane Pledge" at the summit, which is being held in the SEC Centre in Glasiw.

The Hollywood actor was also snapped yesterday evening at a COP26 fringe event at The Engine Works on Lochburn Road.

1. DiCaprio arrives Leonardo DiCaprio arriving on day three of COP26. Photo: Ian Forsyth Photo Sales

2. A stroll through the SEC exhibition hall Leonardo DiCaprio walked through the exhibition hall at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau Photo Sales

3. Surrounded by an entourage Leonardo DiCaprio was pictured walking through the exhibition hall with an entourage. Photo: Stefan Rousseau Photo Sales

4. Dressed to impress DiCaprio wore a blue suit, featuring a colourful lapel pin. Photo: Stefan Rousseau Photo Sales