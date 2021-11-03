COP26 diary: Daily briefing from UN summit on climate change for Wednesday, November 3

Suspicious? Not our Kaye.

Loose Women host Kaye arouses suspicions at summit

She is a favourite voice on Call Kaye four mornings a week on BBC Radio Scotland, a host of ITV’s Loose Women and what us Scots call a ‘weel kent face’.

Despite being a firm favourite and a household name, Kaye Adams says that she was stopped and quizzed by police for filming with her iPhone at COP26.

The broadcaster said plain-clothed officers questioned her for acting “surreptitiously” near Glasgow’s SEC venue.

Taking to Instagram, Ms Adams said she was “slightly concerned” at being stopped by for allegedly seeming “dodgy”.

And she wrote on Twitter: “Just got stopped and questioned by a plain clothes police officer near #COP26 for acting ‘surreptitiously’. Never been accused of that before!

“Secretive filming apparently. I had my secretive iPhone in my secretive hand.”

Ms Adams took to Instagram after her police encounter.

Harleys – but now as we know them

Police motorcycle outriders at COP26 are embracing efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions while carrying out security duties around the international climate summit in Glasgow.

Scotland's finest are swapping ordinary motorbikes for fully electric versions from iconic 'Hog' manufacturer Harley-Davidson, which was co-founded by a certain William C Davidson of Angus in Scotland.

Harley D’s are renowned the world over for their instantly recognisable and rather throaty exhaust notes.

Lean, green, silent and in no way mean: Fully electric Harley Davidson motorbikes

But not at COP26, where six of its brand-new LiveWire vehicles were supplied to Police Scotland to swish through the streets in silence.

The state-of-the-art machines are not only eco-friendly but also quiet - all the better for sneaking up on potential offenders.

It is not expected that Scotland’s many ‘Hog’ enthusiasts will be seeking one for next year’s Thunder in the Glens Harley Davidson rally.

Greta’s going expletive neutral

Turning the air Light Blue in Govan: Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg has joked she is going “net zero on swear words” after a video emerged of her joining in with a rude chant outside Cop26.

The Swedish activist said she has reflected on her language after being filmed hyping up crowds in Glasgow shouting: “No more exploitation. No more blah blah blah. No more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there.”

Later on, she was filmed singing: “You can shove your climate crisis up your a**e”.

Greta, 18, has since joked she is now going to continue “net zero” on her language.

She tweeted: “I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net zero on swear words and bad language.

“In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice.”

Famous face in a famous plaice: The Blue Lagoon in Glasgow's Queen Street.

US Secretary of State feeling chipper on air pollution

Bumping into one of the world’s leading statesmen at a Glasgow chip shop is not an everyday occurrence.

And asking the driver of his bullet-proof limo not to keep the engine idling was certainly a brave and bold move.

But if you dont ask, you don’t get and while his boss, Anthony Blinken, was inside the Blue Lagoon ordering a special fish supper, his burly security man was more than happy to switch off the limo’s engine.

As our man on the scene observed: “A small victory for the planet. Friendly folk – but a big security guy.”

When in need, turn to Betty at the ‘Baile Hoose’

Every city needs people who care for others – and a new heroine has emerged at COP26.

Enter the mysterious ‘Betty’ – a determined and plucky Glaswegian who was ahead of the curve just as the issue of a shortage of accommodation was rearing its head.

Some indigenous tribespeople had travelled thousands of miles to highlight deforestation, illegal mining and habit loss in South America.

They had been promised help with accommodation by Glasgow City Council but that offer fell flat leaving some sleeping outdoors

So ‘Betty’ and her chums decided to take over the former Hamish Allan Centre for the homeless – named after a truly caring city social worker.

Posting on Facebook, ‘Betty’ wrote: “We have spent several days restoring the building to habitability, so we are now ready to offer support and solidarity to all those needing accommodation during the summit.

“We are aware of activists, including indigenous elders, who have been sleeping outside due to a lack of available shelter.”