COP26 diary: Daily briefing from UN summit on climate change for Monday, November 1

When opening a door is not that straightforward

Some ask whether the media has retained the high standards of old, but one thing is sure, the literacy abilities of folk at one newspaper could do with an update.

Not one, not two, but three doors within the COP26 media centre ended up needing urgent repair work after inattentive hacks pulled them off their hinges, including the door to The Guardian's own media cubicle.

Staff were forced to walk around placing 'push, don't pull' signs on all cubicles in a vain attempt to help hacks learn to read.

‘Should’ve gone to Glasgow’

Renowned CNN anchorman Wolf Blitzer was mocked on social media for reporting for the US broadcasting on COP26 from Edinburgh with the capital’s famous castle as his backdrop while the event itself takes place in Glasgow.

US President Joe Biden's motorcade seemed to go on for ever. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

One household name gently poked fun at his location with their ‘Should’ve gone to Glasgow’ re-tweet.

And referencing an area in Glasgow, SNP MP David Linden joked: “Pictured in front of Castlemilk.”

Former MP George Galloway added: “Er, it’s in Glasgow.”

Blitzer joined CNN in 1990 and is the anchor of The Situation Room.

Greta Thunberg addresses a gathering in Festival Park, Govan. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

How much air pollution is caused by one motorcade?

Just how many vehicles does it take to make up a full US Presidential motorcade?

Celeb-watchers who gathered outside Edinburgh Airport yesterday for the arrival of Joe Biden and his delegates were astonished at the size of his cavalcade of cars, buses, limousines, SUVs and mini-buses.

The convoy included several armour-plated limos, escort cars and SUVs crammed with heavily armed Secret Service agents and a number of coaches and mini-buses.

Wolf Blitzer was gently mocked for broadcasting about Glasgow COP26 from Edinburgh.

So the answer to the question is 27 – yes – 27 vehicles, excluding the armed Police Scotland officers in 4x4 and BMW estate cars, drove from Edinburgh to Glasgow and presumably back again later to attend a climate change summit.

Greta tailors her language for a different audience

Greta Thunberg was at COP26 meeting the world’s leaders, swapping ideas with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and generally being on her best behaviour.

But the fiery teenager showed her mettle less than 24 hours after arriving in Glasgow by train, launching into a four-letter rant at those in power and their failure to address global climate change.

Swapping the polished official venue and crossing the River Clyde, she addressed an audience in Govan’s Festival Park.

And within seconds of launching into her now familiar ‘no more blah, blah,blah’ routine, the Swedish 18-year-old turned the air blue as she nodded towards the SEC and shouted:” No more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there.”

The Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior makes its way up the River Clyde.

Close call for the Rainbow Warrior

It was, as Sir Alex Ferguson once famously termed it, ‘squeaky bum time’ for all those on board the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior as she headed up the Clyde, against official advice from the port authority, and attempted to pass under the Erskine Bridge.

Luckily with the tide falling and favourable water conditions she made it, just, with possibly centimetres to spare between her A-frame masts and the massive concrete span.