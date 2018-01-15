Climate change threatens historic landmarks across Scotland

Have your say

Some of Scotland’s most historic landmarks have been judged at very high levels of risk as a result of climate change.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has published a “groundbreaking” report that identifies 28 sites as being at the most risk against natural hazards.

Among them are Fort George in the Highlands, Kisimul Castle off Barra’s coast and Incholm Abbey in the Firth of Forth.

Ewan Hyslop, head of technical research and science at HES, said: “Climate change poses a number of very real threats to Scotland’s historic environment from an increased frequency of extreme and unpredictable weather events to rising sea levels.

“As well as this, average rainfall in Scotland has risen by more than 20 per cent since the 1960s.”

The assessment identified the most “at-risk” of more than 300 sites of national and international importance in the care of the body.