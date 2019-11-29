Climate change: The Kelpies and Forth Railway Bridge could be under water by 2050

Have your say

Climate change could cause the Forth Railway Bridge and Glasgow Airport to be flooded by rising sea levels within just 30 years, scientists claim.

Landmarks most at risk in Scotland include the Kelpies, near Falkirk, and the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh.

The Forth Road Bridge is also at threat.

And entire towns which are below the local sea level could be submerged, including Clydebank and Dumbarton, in West Dunbartonshire, and neighbourhoods Partick and Govan in Glasgow.

To the east of the country, Grangemouth, in Falkirk, and areas near the Clackmannshire Bridge were identified as at risk.

Leith in Edinburgh, and North Queensbury, could also be flooded by rising sea levels, a map produced by Climate Central, an independent organisation of leading scientists, showed.

• READ MORE: Climate change should be the major issue of this election – Kenny MacAskill

Landmarks most at risk in Scotland include the Kelpies, near Falkirk.

The map predicts the impact climate change would have by 2050.

A report produced warned that sea defences could be rendered useless, within the lifetimes of most people alive today.

The report from Climate Central, read: "Sea level rise is one of the best known of climate change's many dangers.

"As humanity pollutes the atmosphere with greenhouse gases, the planet warms.

"And as it does, warming sea water expands, increasing the volume of the world's oceans.

• READ MORE: Holyrood unveils new steps to protect Scotland from worst effects of climate change

"The consequences range from near-term increases in coastal flooding that can damage infrastructure and crops to the permanent displacement of coastal communities.

"Areas shaded red reflect places that are lower than the selected local sea-level and/or coastal flood projection.

"Over the course of the 21st Century, global sea levels are projected to rise between about two and seven feet, and possibly more."

Other notable sites around the UK that could be submerged include London's Tower Bridge and the Palace of Westminster, the Palace Pier in Brighton, Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock and Lindisfarne tidal island in Northumbria.

The report added: "Despite these existing defenses, increasing ocean flooding, permanent submergence, and coastal defense costs are likely to deliver profound humanitarian, economic, and political consequences.

"This will happen not just in the distant future, but also within the lifetimes of most people alive today."

