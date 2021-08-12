The Ampaire six-seater Cessna Skymaster hopes to pave the way for retrofitting inter-island and short-haul flights with greener technologies.

The Ampaire test flight took off from Kirkwall Airport at the company’s £3.7m sustainable aviation facility.

Test pilot Justin Gillen told BBC Scotland: "It's the only hybrid-electric airplane that I know of flying today.

"As the airplane is approaching, you hear the propeller which is a kind of blade-through-air sound and then you hear the throatier sound of the engine. With our electric engine, you hear the propeller but that's pretty much it."

The plane was built in 1974, however, was retrofitted with a battery pack at the company's headquarters in California.

One of the twin engines on the plane has been replaced with an electric motor.

The aircraft was shipped to Scotland for its first flight across open water between Orkney and Wick after initial test flights in Hawaii.

The engines on the aircraft are built at the front and back of the cockpit with the front engine being replaced with an electric motor that's a fraction of the size.

A large battery pack has been attached to the bottom of the plane which can keep the aircraft running for several hours in good conditions.

Ampaire says 90 minutes of battery charging would provide around an hour of flight.

Susan Ying from Ampaire said: "It will fly cleaner, be more efficient and more economical.

"It will start as a short-haul but eventually, as the technology's improving, it could go into medium to long-haul."

That would require batteries to continue shrinking but the developers are confident that will happen.

In Orkney, island air links are considered vital for communities who live there and the greener battery-powered flights are under serious consideration for domestic planes.

Another option for powering flights is also the use of green hydrogen to de-carbonise aviation.

EMEC – the European Marine Energy Centre based in Orkney – is working with ZeroAvia on their HyFlyer project to use hydrogen for aviation in the Cotswolds.

Neil Kermode, managing director for EMEC said: "It’s fairly small scale at the moment – they’ve had a modified six-seater which only takes two people once modifications are finished and they are now working on the next project to get a 19 seater plane onto hydrogen.

"Hydrogen is coming into this space where in due course our 30-seaters that come down between here and Edinburgh and Glasgow and Aberdeen and Inverness – you could see that they could turn to hydrogen within a reasonable distance.”

A recent UN report showed there is a 'code red for humanity' as it set out the stark reality of the climate crisis and the impact fossil fuels have had on the planet.

The assessment from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns without urgent action our planet could face serious consequences.

Cutting global emissions, starting immediately, to net zero by mid-century would give a good chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C in the long-term and help to avoid the worst effects of climate change, according to the report.

