Climate change protesters bring Edinburgh to standstill

Hundreds of climate change protesters brought central Edinburgh to a standstill during last night’s rush hour, blocking one of the capital’s main thoroughfares to traffic for hours.

Supporters of the Extinction Rebellion group took part in a go-slow bike ride before gathering on North Bridge at 3pm, with only pedestrians, cyclists and emergency vehicles allowed through.

The planned protest, which is part of a wider movement demanding global political action to stop climate change, led to long tailbacks in the city centre as buses and cars were diverted.

The group wants the Scottish Government to be bolder on the issue by committing to achieve net zero carbon commissions by 2025 and forming a citizens’ assembly to create new policies.

Some demonstrators banged drums, chanted and played football on the traffic-free bridge, while others held banners reading “The planet is dying” and “We need you to care”.

The protest is part of an international week of action calling for governments and councils around the world to declare a “climate emergency”, with the group seeking to cause maximum disruption.

Although the protest was peaceful, some participants said they were willing to be arrested for refusing to leave the bridge in an attempt to raise awareness for their cause.

Dr Anna Fisk, 35, a lecturer in theology and religious studies at the University of Glasgow, told i there was “massive frustration” at a lack of action from politicians.

“We wish we didn’t have to disrupt people’s days or cause them inconvenience, but we need to do things like this to get people’s attention, and more importantly the government’s attention,” she said.

“Unfortunately, things like signing petitions and more conventional protest marches people have been doing for 30 years just haven’t worked.

“Now we need to break the law, we need to be prepared to be arrested. I’m willing to be arrested.

“It’s not something that I’m looking forward to or think is going to be fun, but I am prepared to do that because it’s so important.”

Lauren McGlynn, 38, a professional photographer, added: “I have two kids and I am terrified for their future.

“I have been donating money to charity, signing petitions and showing up to climate protests for decades and emissions have only continued to soar.

“To not take action would be the same as signing their death warrants and I refuse to do that.”

The protest in Edinburgh was held after similar action in London on Monday saw widespread disruption, with demonstrators refusing to end their road blocks and more than 120 arrests made.

Superintendent Bob Paris said Police Scotland had been made aware of the protest in advance and had put in place an operation to provide a “proportionate response”.

“The police have both a duty to prevent crime and disorder, and balance the qualified rights of protesters with the rights of the wider public under the European Convention on Human Rights,” he added.

