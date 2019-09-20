Climate change protest Edinburgh: This is everything you need to know as pupils and residents march through Capital

Have your say

Edinburgh pupils and residents will take to the streets of the Capital today to demand action over climate change.

Many pupils in Edinburgh and elsewhere are expected to join people around the world in highlighting the dangers of climate change.

In March, around 2,000 pupils gathered outside Parliament for a climate emergency rally. PIC: PA

The city council has refused permission for a march along Princes Street and teenage organisers say they have been threatened with arrest if they defy the ban - despite the authority declaring a climate emergency and granting pupils one day a year to take action without any punishment.

When and where does the march start?

Edinburgh residents will start their march at the foot of the Middle Meadow Walk in The Meadows today (Friday). The meet-up time is 11am with a planned start time of 11.30pm.

What's the route and destination?

The march will wind its way through Edinburgh city centre - avoiding Princes Street due to the ban - before arriving at Scottish Parliament where a planned rally will be held.

How many people are expected to march?

In March, around 2,000 pupils gathered outside Parliament for a climate emergency rally, but organisers are expecting significantly more this time.

What's it all about?

Millions of people around the globe are expected to march in hundreds of towns and cities to demand action over climate change.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 16, is credited with raising global awareness of the risks posed by climate change, and with holding politicians to account for their lack of action on the climate crisis.

