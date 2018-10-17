Celebrities donate items to raise money for Aberdeen care centre

Kate Moss and Eddie Redmayne are among a number of celebrities who have given personal items to be sold at a charity auction raising money for a neurological care centre in Aberdeen.

The model donated a signed copy of her book Kate, while the Oscar-winning actor a signed copy of his original script from The Theory of Everything, the biopic of Professor Stephen Hawking.

All proceeds from the sales - which also include a signed Gareth Bale Real Madrid shirt - will support the expansion of Sue Ryder’s neurological care centre.

Redmayne said: “It seemed a fitting tribute to the memory of Stephen, to donate my signed script from The Theory of Everything to Sue Ryder.

“The charity provides vital support to people living with MND and I’m delighted that funds raised from my donation will help to support people living with this and other life-changing conditions.”

Moss added: “I regularly donate to my local Sue Ryder shop in North London and I’m delighted to be supporting the charity’s first pop-up shop.”

Other celebrities donating items include Gillian Anderson and Daniel Radcliffe.

The blind auction is live and bids can be placed until 11.59pm on Monday.