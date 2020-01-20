Cat’s life was saved after six hour rescue drama in Cumbernauld

The Scottish SPCA is trying to trace the owner of a cat who was the subject of a dramatic six-hour rescue involving three mechanics and one fire appliance.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity received a call from a concerned member of public on Tuesday 14 January after the animal was spotted trapped in the engine bay of a van.

And the Cumbernauld public has been thanked for its role in trying to wrest the animal from its temporary new home.

Scottish SPCA rescue officer Sarah Parker said, “We’re grateful to everyone who assisted with this rescue as it was a real team effort.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and mechanics who assisted were essential in getting the cat free.

“The manager at Cumbernauld Asda even kept us going with hot tea and coffe.

“It was very was much appreciated given the weather!

Mercifully the cat was none the worse for his ordeal and has been described as “very friendly.”

Meanwhile more details have emerged of the cat itself as the quest continues to re-unite him with his owner

Sarah said: “His name is Thomas and is registered to an address in Abronhill, However his chip details are out of date. Thomas is now recovering from his adventure at our Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre. We’d love to reunite him with his owner.”

Anyone who recognises Thomas should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.