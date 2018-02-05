Campaigners call for ban on sky lanterns and balloons

An animal welfare charity is calling for Scotland to bring in a ban on releasing balloons and flaming paper lanterns into the air in an effort to safeguard the environment.

Campaigners at Dumbarton-based Animal Concern Advice Line (ACAL) have written to Scottish environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham, urging her to bring in laws making it illegal for people to purposefully launch the celebratory items.

They insist sky lanterns, also known as Chinese lanterns, and balloons create “dangerous but easily avoidable pollution of the environment” and pose a major threat to animals.

In the message, ACAL secretary John Robins wrote: “Balloons pose a risk to farm animals and wild animals and birds, which can eat deflated balloons and fragments of burst balloons, causing obstructions in their gullet and digestive system.

“They pose a special risk to fish and marine mammals, which can mistake them for jellyfish and other natural food sources.

“Chinese lanterns carry the risk of setting fire to property and starting wildfires. These lanterns can contain thin wire ribs, which pose a risk to grazing farm and wild animals.”

A rise in popularity of sky lanterns to mark special occasions has sparked growing concern about the risks to people, wildlife, farm animals, aviation and property.

Sky lanterns are small hot air balloons made of paper stretched over a metal or wooden frame, with a hole at the bottom where a burner is suspended. After launching they can come down anywhere, potentially starting fires or causing injury.

Balloons can be made from various materials, including latex and foil, which do not break down quickly. They can be eaten by animals and birds mistaking them for food.

A total of 18 out of Scotland’s 32 local councils have imposed their own bans on balloons and sky lanterns, but they are not outlawed nationally.

“The old saying that what goes up must come down is very true,” Mr Robins said.

“I’m hoping these dangerous pollutants can be banned along with cotton buds in new legislation promised by the Scottish Government.”

Recent beach cleans by the Marine Conservations Society show a massive increase in the amount of balloon-related litter being found on shorelines across the UK, with finds rising by more than 50 per cent in a 12-month period.

In 2013 £6 million of damage was caused at a recycling plant in England after a lantern landed and sparked a huge blaze.

It’s illegal to launch sky lanterns in most parts of Germany, Malta, Vietnam and most recently Spain. In Austria it’s against the law to produce, sell, import or distribute them.

Australia introduced a permanent ban on sky lanterns that “rely on an open flame to heat the air inside the lantern” in 2011.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said issues related to product safety are reserved to Westminster.

She added: “We understand the concerns raised in relation to the use of fire lanterns and we are working in close contact with stakeholders to avoid all sources of litter. ”

The UK government has published a code of conduct for sky lanterns which sets out design requirements and where and how to release them. It recommends launches are carried out by two adults, both sober, and lanterns should not be set off near crops, haystacks or power lines.