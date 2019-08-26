Calls for immediate halt to Scottish mountain hare cull to protect species

The conservation of Scottish mountain hares now requires "urgent action" after the species suffered a "major decline" in numbers, according to new figures.

Data from the EU shows the country's populations have declined by more than 90 per cent in some sites managed for driven grouse shooting.

The overall reduction has seen the status of the rodent downgraded to unfavourable, meaning special conservation action is needed to halt further damage and aid recovery.

Duncan Orr-Ewing, head of species and land management at RSPB Scotland, said: "We have been extremely concerned about the state of our mountain hare populations for many years.

"In the last 12 months, new robust evidence has shown that populations have declined precipitously - chiefly in areas managed for driven grouse shooting.

"This reclassification to unfavourable status demands urgent action.

"The recognition from Scottish Government's own advisers that the mountain hare population is now unfavourable means that increased protection of this iconic species is needed.

"Self-regulation and claimed 'voluntary restraint' from culling by the industry has been nothing short of a pitiful failure.

"We urge the Scottish Government to take action where the industry has not and to urgently increase the protection of mountain hares in Scotland until their status is secured."

Scottish Natural Heritage took the action to change the animal's conservation status on the back of the new evidence.

The main cause of the reclassification has been identified as hunting and game management. Other pressures include the impacts of agriculture and habitat loss.

The Scottish Greens have called for an end to grouse shooting in Scotland.

Scottish Greens MSP Alison Johnstone is also consulting on a bill to bring greater protection to hares in Scotland.

She said: "Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham told us she'd act to stop this brutal slaughter if she had the evidence. She has it, let's see action now.

"We also need urgent action to stop the senseless blood sport of grouse shooting. Hares are killed only so a few enthusiasts can then go on to kill grouse.

"The Scottish Government needs to get off the fence and call time on this senseless circle of slaughter."

The EU's Article 17 report requires the Scottish Government to give information on the status of European protected habitats and species.