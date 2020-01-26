Call to get tough on fly-tippers

Tougher penalties to crack down on fly-tipping across Scotland must be looked at to address the “staggering” extent of the problem, it has been claimed.

There are fears that communities and beauty spots throughout the country are being “blighted” after it emerged more than 125,000 incidents have been reported, but just 43 cases were referred to prosecutors.

Keep Scotland Beautiful warned fly-tipping can have a “devastating impact” on the environment of local communities.

The Liberal Democrats are now calling for people who dispose of waste illegally to “face the full force of the law”.

Lib Dem environment spokeswoman Rebecca Bell said: “The volume of complaints about fly-tipping in recent years is staggering. Fly-tipping is a serious problem in many communities and blights beauty spots across the country.

“People are rightly disgusted to find their fields or streets used as impromptu rubbish dumps. It’s a lazy and selfish practice that harms the environment and too often dumps costs on those affected who have to clean up.”

Freedom of Information requests submitted by the Lib Dems revealed there were 126,344 incidents of fly-tipping reported to local authorities between 2016 and last year. Only 43 cases were referred to the Procurator Fiscal or resulted in convictions. However, 379 fixed penalty notices were issued by councils.

Bell said: “There’s a huge gulf between the number of reports and the number of cases referred on. Those who dispose of waste illegally should face the full force of the law and the Scottish Government should look at whether the existing penalty is a strong enough deterrent.”

The highest number of incidents reported between 2016/17 and 2018/19 was in Glasgow where 53,438 were recorded. But there were no cases referred to prosecutors or any convictions.

Second highest was Aberdeen where 14,413 incidents were recorded over the three-year period, although the Granite City saw six cases referred to the Procurator Fiscal and 23 fixed penalty notices were issued.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Fly-tipping is illegal, dangerous and unnecessary.”