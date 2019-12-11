Call goes out for new volunteers and leader to join Kelso in Bloom

The volunteer group tasked with brightening up the entrances to Kelso is in need of a new leader following the resignation of its chairwoman.

Betty Hodges has stepped down from her work with Kelso in Bloom due to ill health, and the group is looking for someone to pull on their gardening gloves and take over.

The group looks after the beds at Rose Lane, Jedburgh Road, Coldstream Road and Bridge End, as well as assisting Scottish Borders Council with those at the town’s war memorial.

Due to the local authority’s floral cutbacks, more responsibilty might fall on the group, if it can attract new members, however.

Provost Dean Weatherston paid tribute to Betty’s work at this week’s community council meeting.

He added: “We don’t have a vice-chair so we really need someone to come in and take on the likes of doing the rotas.

“We’ll start appealing properly for new volunteers in the new year. The more people we get the easier it will be.”

Town councillor Simon Mountford added: “It’s so sad that we might be losing momentum now. Kelso in Bloom has done such a good job, especially this year in the winning the Floral Gateway award.”

Anyone with a little time to spare or who would like to learn more about the work involved in chairing the group can email its secretary at shirley.redgrave@gmail.com