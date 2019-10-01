Boris Johnson has disposable coffee cup taken off him by aide

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a disposable coffee cup snatched away from him in comic scenes as he arrived for day three of the Conservative party conference

Channel 4 News cameraman Neil Corbett filmed the moment Mr Johnson was given the cup by an aide, only for a second aide to snatch the drink away moments later.

The Prime Minister had initially gratefully received the cup, heard briefly by a roving camera saying: "Thank you - what's this?"

The second aide said "no disposable cups" as she removed the drink from Mr Johnson's hands.

A confused Mr Johnson waved his hands in the air as he walked, saying "woop, woop, woop".

Boris Johnson tweeted this post after the incident at the Conservative Party conference

Mr Johnson later tweeted a picture of himself, holding a ceramic cup, and said: "I got my coffee in the end."

Stewart Wood, a former adviser to ex-prime minister Gordon Brown, tweeted after: "It has been nearly a decade since I stopped working for PM Gordon Brown and no one clip has transported me back to those days so vividly as this one.

"Whoever the woman is who took the cup: those who did the same thing before you salute you."

In Parliament, authorities are planning to virtually eliminate the use of single-use plastic by the end of 2019.

Michael Gove committed when he was environment secretary last year to bring in deposits on plastic bottles to encourage recycling and the government is consulting on taxes and charges on other single-use plastic items.