Bo’ness digital company knows WattsUp when it comes to finding car charging points

Bo’ness-based digital company Sanctus Media has launched its new Android app, called WattsUp, on the Google Play Store.

The development and launch of the app, which helps drivers locate electric vehicle charge points across the UK, was made possible thanks to a £36,000 funding boost from the Green Economy Fund.

Jillian Violaris (Green Economy Fund), Scott Mathieson (SP Energy Networks), Mike Gill (Sanctus Media), Ondrej Bockschneider (Sanctus Media), Neil Maclennan (Sanctus Media)

Sanctus Media is one of over 30 projects to have benefited from the £20 million fund so far. The WattsUp app has UK-wide coverage and locates electric vehicle rapid charging points with real time information and live updates. It is designed to help motorists navigate the UK’s rapidly expanding network of electric vehicle charge points, making electric vehicles more accessible and giving them the confidence to undertake longer journeys in electric vehicles.

Mike Gill, WattsUp developer at Sanctus Media, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to launch WattsUp on Google Play and open up our technology to motorists who use Android devices, thanks to the funding and support from the Green Economy Fund.

“At WattsUp we are committed to creating a greener future for everyone in Scotland and beyond and we hope that the launch of the app will encourage more people to make greener journeys and embrace electric vehicles.”

The Green Economy Fund was established by SP Energy Networks to help the Scottish Government in reaching its green targets, which aim to boost local economic growth, improve air quality in our cities and deliver a better future, quicker.

Rebecca Riddell from the Green Economy Fund, at the launch.

The fund does this by helping projects that promote low-carbon heating, low-carbon transport, or the education of Scotland’s workforce for a greener future.

Scott Mathieson, network planning and regulation director, SP Energy Networks, said: “In creating the WattsUp app, Sanctus Media is supporting the electrification of transport, by allowing motorists to more easily navigate and access EV infrastructure.

“One of the public’s main concerns about electric vehicles is the availability of charging points.

“WattsUp shows users in real time where they can charge and when. This tool is invaluable in making low-carbon transport accessible to everyone.”

The Green Economy Fund is continuing to further support the electrification of transport in Scotland by funding projects such as South Ayrshire Community Transport’s new Community Car Club and PeddleSMART’s e-cargo bikes.

WattsUp is now available for download for iOS and Android devices from app stores.

To find out more about the Green Economy Fund and the projects it supports, visit: www.spenergynetworks.co.uk/pages/green_economy_fund.aspx