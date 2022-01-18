The team of North Berwick/ Reverse Rett rowers achieved third place in the 2021 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in what has been described as an ‘amazing achievement.’

Ian Baird, Duncan Hughes, Ross McKinney, Fraser Potter and Clive Rooneythe completed the 3,000-mile (4830 km) journey, from La Gomera in Spain to Antigua in the Caribbean.

The journey took 36 days, 3 hours and 33 minutes as they battled harsh waves to get to the finish line.

A team of rowers from North Berwick have finished third place in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic challenge (Picture Credit: Atlantic Campaigns).

For the challenge, rower Ross set up a fundraiser for the charity aimed at curing Rett Syndrome, a devastating disabling condition from which his 10-year-old daughter, Eliza, suffers.

This rare genetic disorder affects previously healthy children between the ages of one and three, taking away their ability to walk, talk, use their hands and even breathe normally.

Ross' wife Catherine McKinney, 46, who flew out with their four children to greet him on the finish line told BBC Scotland: "It's amazing what they have done.

"They have had to take all their wet clothes off to sleep before putting damp clothes back on again every two hours for five weeks.

"It's been relentless and really tough.

"They are bruised and battered from being thrown off their seats by huge waves and they have done amazingly well to keep up the stamina."

Ian Baird told BBC Scotland: "We have lots of mixed emotions but chiefly we are very proud of what we have achieved.

"I don't think any of us expected a podium finish in such a strong fleet.”

