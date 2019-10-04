Appeal to families as Fife cemetery headstones face inspection

Headstones in a cemetery in Fife are to be inspected.

Markinch Churchyard will be undergo safety checks which could take up to four weeks, starting on October 21.

As part of a routine insepctions of Fife Council’s 115 cemeteries, the survey team will check all headstones and memorials.

Where stone is found to be unsafe, the team will take action as sympatherically as possible until owners can carry out further work.

Larger memorials may need to be fenced off until specialist contractors can check the site.

Liz Murphy, , breavement services manager, said: “We have a duty of care to provide a safe environment in each of our 115 cemeteries and churchyards, for both the public who visit them and council staff who work there.

“I encourage local people who have kin within this cemetery to get in touch, so that we can keep them advised of any remedial work required.

“I also urge local people to be respectful in and around cemeteries and to report any concerns regarding cemetery safety to us.”