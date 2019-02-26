Air pollution warning issued today for these Scottish areas

An alert over air pollution affecting most of Scotland has come from an environmental group.

Friends of the Earth Scotland warned levels of toxic particulate matter are forecast to break World Health Organisation and Scottish regulatory safety standards following a ‘pollution episode’ which is expected to continue today.

Scottish Government forecasts have revealed there will be moderate or high air pollution in these regions:

- Dumfries and Galloway: High level

- East Dunbartonshire

- East Lothian

- East Renfrewshire

- Edinburgh

- Falkirk

- Fife

- Glasgow: High level

- Inverclyde: High level

- Midlothian

- North Ayrshire

- North Lanarkshire

- Perth and Kinross

- Renfrewshire: High level

- Borders

- South Ayrshire

- South Lanarkshire

- Stirling

- West Dunbartonshire

- West Lothian

Four council areas are expected to have high pollution levels on Tuesday, with Renfrewshire the worst affected based on calculations examining the concentration of pollutants such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

Gavin Thomson, Air Pollution Campaigner for Friends of the Earth Scotland said: “This pollution episode has been caused by a combination of pollution drifting in from other countries mixing with the traffic fumes being belched out by vehicles on our streets. People with lung or heart problems are particularly at risk.

“If people do experience symptoms, the government’s official health advice is to consider reducing strenuous physical activity, particularly outdoors. People with asthma may find they need to use their reliever inhaler more often.

“The levels on the streets today are illegal and unsafe and yet again highlight the need for strong action from the Scottish Government to protect its citizens. We need Low Emission Zones in every major city in Scotland to exclude the most polluting vehicles from the most polluted places.

“People in Scotland, particularly those with health conditions, need a much more comprehensive warning system. Air pollution events such as this one need to be widely communicated to the general public, with enough advance to allow people to limit their exposure and protect their health.”

You can view the forecast for your area here.