12 stunning pictures of Scotland’s most striking munros and mountains
Famed for its stunning scenery, Scotland owes no small part of its renown to the striking munros, mountains and hills that dot its countryside.
Main picture: Etive Mor by Christopher Combe Photography/Flickr
1. Buachaille Etive Mor, Ballachulish
The stunning Etive Mor in the moonlight.
Dave Miller/Wikimedia
2. Buachaille Etive Mor, Ballachulish
Buachaille Etive More translates as the Great Herdsman.
Sean Afnan/Wikimedia
3. Ben Nevis
Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the UK, is arguably the most famous Scottish mountain.
The Carlisle Kid
4. Ben Nevis
The south face of Ben Nevis from Sgurr a' Mhaim.
Blisco/Wikimedia
View more