12 stunning pictures of Scotland’s most striking munros and mountains

Famed for its stunning scenery, Scotland owes no small part of its renown to the striking munros, mountains and hills that dot its countryside.

Main picture: Etive Mor by Christopher Combe Photography/Flickr

The stunning Etive Mor in the moonlight.

1. Buachaille Etive Mor, Ballachulish

Dave Miller/Wikimedia
Buachaille Etive More translates as the Great Herdsman.

2. Buachaille Etive Mor, Ballachulish

Sean Afnan/Wikimedia
Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the UK, is arguably the most famous Scottish mountain.

3. Ben Nevis

The Carlisle Kid
The south face of Ben Nevis from Sgurr a' Mhaim.

4. Ben Nevis

Blisco/Wikimedia
