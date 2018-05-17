Engie looks to power up in Scotland after key hire

Energy and services firm Engie is gearing up for expansion in Scotland following the appointment of a regional boss for its regeneration business.

Brian Pettigrew was previously group operations director for Robertson Partnership Homes – part of Robertson Group – which, under his operational leadership, rapidly grew from a spin-out business in 2014 to achieving a turnover of £70 million.

In his new post at Engie, Pettigrew will play a pivotal role in growing the former Keepmoat Regeneration business – acquired by the group last year – as it combines Engie’s expertise in facilities management for schools and hospitals and district energy schemes with its construction and regeneration activities.

One of his first tasks is the relocation of the Keepmoat Regeneration workforce from Cambuslang to a new office centrally located in North Lanarkshire, and shared with Engie staff delivering facilities management services across Scotland.

Pettigrew said: “It’s a time of huge opportunity for the business north of the Border. The Scottish Government is as enthusiastic as it’s ever been to invest in and expand affordable housing across the country.

“Not only have we seen the commitment to deliver 50,000 units in the lifetime of this parliament, but there is also more widespread recognition on improving existing stock to tackle fuel poverty and enhancing the quality of lives through better services.”

Dave Sheridan, Engie’s divisional chief executive for places and communities, added: “Expanding the offer in Scotland is one of our prime business objectives. As Brian leads them into the new era with several new products to offer our clients, we anticipate considerable growth.”