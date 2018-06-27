EnerMech gets a lift with North Sea crane deals

Aberdeen-based crane and engineering services group EnerMech has secured new contracts and extended others in deals worth in excess of £21 million.

The firm said it had landed a new cranes and lifting services contract with an unnamed “international operator in the North Sea” and extended terms on a number of existing agreements.

EnerMech, which was formed in 2008 and has a 3,000-strong global workforce, will provide crane maintenance and crane management to three North Sea platforms on behalf of the new client.

The five-year contract, with five one-year options, includes offshore crane maintenance and operation, onshore support and repair facilities, crane spare parts, engineering and consultancy support.

Meanwhile, the firm has secured a three-year extension to its existing cranes and lifting services contract with Maersk Oil UK for the Gryphon Alpha and Global Producer III FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) facility and the new Culzean gas field assets in the North Sea.

These awards are further complemented by a one-year extension for Dana Petroleum’s Triton and Western Isles assets, along with a two-year extension for Spirit Energy’s Morecambe Bay assets for crane management services.

EnerMech’s UK director of mechanical handling services, Chris Dixon, said: “We are looking forward to forming a strong partnership with this new North Sea client and we believe our template for providing high quality combined services is an attractive offering to UK Continental Shelf and international operators.”

- KCA Deutag said its offshore business unit has been re-awarded a drilling contract on the North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms by Total E&P.