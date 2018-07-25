Emirates launch cabin crew drive for new Edinburgh-Dubai route

Dubai-based airline Emirates are on the hunt for cabin crew ahead of the launch of their daily Edinburgh-Dubai service.

It comes after airline bosses announced the launch of a new daily service from Scotland’s capital city to Dubai, which will start on 1 October.

Edinburgh becomes Emirates’ second destination in Scotland after Glasgow and its 8th in the United Kingdom after the airline launched its daily service to London Stansted in June.

Emirates cabin crew are offered an attractive employment package, including a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

It also offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends, across Emirates ever-expanding global portfolio of destinations.

Applicants will need to be at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates spoke about what the airline is looking for from interested applicants, “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Pre-registration is not required.”

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews,” Jewsbury continued.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

The Dubai-based airline is holding a Cabin Crew Recruitment Open Day in Edinburgh tomorrow, 26 July, at 8am sharp.

Emirates currently flies to over 160 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 269 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity, in-depth training as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team from over 135 nationalities including over 600 pilots and 1500 cabin crew members from the UK.

Emirates currently operates 133 non-stop flights per week from the UK to Dubai – six services a day from Heathrow, three daily from London Gatwick and Manchester, two daily from Birmingham and Glasgow, and a daily service from Newcastle and London Stansted.

Full details of the Edinburgh open day can be found on the Emirates website.

