Emergency services try to recover body of man who died after rock fall on tourist beach

Rescue efforts are underway to recover the body of a man who died after a cliff fall at a popular beach.

The man was killed after being hit by a rock falling from the cliffs at Sandymouth beach, in Cornwall, yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called but it is understood the man's body remained trapped under the boulders and could not be retrieved by the time the tide came in.

The roads leading to the beach in Bude remain sealed off and an operation to retrieve his body is in place.

Coastguard teams, land and air ambulances and the fire service all attended the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police later confirmed that the man had died.

A spokesperson said: "We were called just before midday with reports of a cliff fall involving a man at Sandymouth Beach in Bude.

"Emergency services attended and sadly the man was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Coastguard and fire remain the scene and enquiries are ongoing."

A spokeswoman for the National Trust, which owns the beach, said: "We are sorry to hear of the incident at Sandymouth Beach today and are supporting the emergency services in their work."

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency added: "HM Coastguard received a call from Sandymouth Beach lifeguards at around 11.45am to report a rock fall involving a man at Sandymouth Beach in Bude.

"Bude and Hartland Coastguard Rescue Teams, South Western Ambulance Service, Devon and Cornwall Police, Cornwall Fire and Rescue and Cornwall air ambulance were sent to the scene."