Emergency services search for boy, 6, who fell into river

Emergency services are searching for a young child who fell into a river.

Kent Police said officers were called to Richborough Road in Sandwich at about 1.20pm on Saturday over concern for the welfare of a child who had fallen into the River Stour.

Officers, as well as those from the Coastguard and Kent Fire and Rescue Service, are carrying out a search of the area, the force said.

Local media named the boy as Lucas, a 6-year-old.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: "Emergency services are working together to search for a young child who has fallen into the River Stour close to Richborough Road and the A256 at Sandwich.

"Crews together with police officers and others are searching the river using the service boat. The Coastguard helicopter is supporting from an aerial perspective."